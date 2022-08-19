Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Happy Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day, and the city of Duncan is celebrating.

The Duncan Airport welcomed community members to see and even fly some of the planes. One of the people helping celebrate the holiday was Senator Chris Kidd of District 31.

“6 years ago the very first piece of legislation that I offered was senate bill 47 which created Oklahoma Aerospace and Aviation Day, and that’s what today is, and we’re celebrating that,” Kidd said.

Senator Kidd said this day is important to him because it’s important to Oklahoma.

“Most people don’t realize the Oklahoma story when it comes to aviation and aerospace. It’s fair to say if it wasn’t for Oklahoma we wouldn’t be in space, we wouldn’t be traveling commercial air travel, we wouldn’t know that the stratosphere or the jetstream, and the list goes on and on and on, all those things because of Oklahoma,” he said.

Doug Boggs, whose been flying planes for 54 years, said aviation is a great way to travel.

“The most dangerous thing about traveling is getting to and from the airport,” Boggs said.

Senator Kidds said the aerospace and aviation industry is growing and it is the second largest industry.

“I would bet money that the aerospace industry would surpass oil and gas if we stay on the track that is going,” Kidd said.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We reached out to the FBI field office in Oklahoma City for information about the search.
FBI searches NW Lawton home
22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.
OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash
Alvin Cargill and Josh Powers are both running for district 3 commissioner.
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
A portion of US 70 in Cotton County is closed due to a crash in which someone died early...
Fatality wreck closes part of US 70 in Cotton County
Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win.
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals

Latest News

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reportedly made one of the biggest meth busts in the state’s...
Nearly 600 pounds of Meth seized by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
Lexie takes us to northern Caddo county to visit Fort Cobb State Park.
At the Lake with Lexie: Fort Cobb State Park
A first of it’s kind language class is now available for Lawton Public Schools Students, after...
Lawton Public Schools offers first-ever Comanche language class
First Alert Forecast 6pm
First Alert 7 Forecast- Here it comes!
The Southeast Water Treatment Plant in Lawton is closed after they discovered high levels of...
Southeast Water Treatment Plant closed due to high levels of Manganese