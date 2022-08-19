Happy Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day, and the city of Duncan is celebrating.

The Duncan Airport welcomed community members to see and even fly some of the planes. One of the people helping celebrate the holiday was Senator Chris Kidd of District 31.

“6 years ago the very first piece of legislation that I offered was senate bill 47 which created Oklahoma Aerospace and Aviation Day, and that’s what today is, and we’re celebrating that,” Kidd said.

Senator Kidd said this day is important to him because it’s important to Oklahoma.

“Most people don’t realize the Oklahoma story when it comes to aviation and aerospace. It’s fair to say if it wasn’t for Oklahoma we wouldn’t be in space, we wouldn’t be traveling commercial air travel, we wouldn’t know that the stratosphere or the jetstream, and the list goes on and on and on, all those things because of Oklahoma,” he said.

Doug Boggs, whose been flying planes for 54 years, said aviation is a great way to travel.

“The most dangerous thing about traveling is getting to and from the airport,” Boggs said.

Senator Kidds said the aerospace and aviation industry is growing and it is the second largest industry.

“I would bet money that the aerospace industry would surpass oil and gas if we stay on the track that is going,” Kidd said.

