Lawton Police need help identifying woman for child welfare check

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman from pictures they posted to Facebook early Friday.

Officials can’t release much information, but said they would like to do an emergency welfare check on her children.

If you know who this is, contract the Lawton Police Department.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma full Facebook post below.

