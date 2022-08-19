Lawton Public Schools offers first-ever Comanche language class

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A first of it’s kind language class is now available for Lawton Public Schools Students, after a nearly year-long endeavor between LPS and the Comanche Nation.

The Comanche Language 1 course is now available at the Life Ready Center, and is available to students from any of the 3 high schools in Lawton.

The class will count as a World Language credit, and in order to enroll students need to visit with their school counselor.

Raylisha Stanley, the LPS Indian Education Liaison said the project has been a year in the making, and there’s a possibility of adding a Kiowa Language 1 course in the future.

Stanley also says Superintendent Kevin Hime and the Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah played a vital role in the creation of the class.

The Chairman believes this is a great opportunity to keep the Comanche language alive, releasing the following saying in statement.

“Even though many of our Native languages have disappeared now, many are still spoken. When the last speaker of a language passes away, the language is gone forever. Our Comanche Language is the essence of our culture. It’s our People’s way of living, our history, and our pride.”

