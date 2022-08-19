Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Lawton Public Schools offers first-ever Comanche language class

A first of it’s kind language class is now available for Lawton Public Schools Students, after a nearly year-long endeavor between LPS and the Comanche Nation.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A first of it’s kind language class is now available for Lawton Public Schools Students, after a nearly year-long endeavor between LPS and the Comanche Nation.

The Comanche Language 1 course is now available at the Life Ready Center, and is available to students from any of the 3 high schools in Lawton.

The class will count as a World Language credit, and in order to enroll students need to visit with their school counselor.

Raylisha Stanley, the LPS Indian Education Liaison said the project has been a year in the making, and there’s a possibility of adding a Kiowa Language 1 course in the future.

Stanley also says Superintendent Kevin Hime and the Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah played a vital role in the creation of the class.

The Chairman believes this is a great opportunity to keep the Comanche language alive, releasing the following saying in statement.

“Even though many of our Native languages have disappeared now, many are still spoken. When the last speaker of a language passes away, the language is gone forever. Our Comanche Language is the essence of our culture. It’s our People’s way of living, our history, and our pride.”

Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We reached out to the FBI field office in Oklahoma City for information about the search.
FBI searches NW Lawton home
22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.
OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash
Alvin Cargill and Josh Powers are both running for district 3 commissioner.
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
A portion of US 70 in Cotton County is closed due to a crash in which someone died early...
Fatality wreck closes part of US 70 in Cotton County
Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win.
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals

Latest News

It’s Furry Friend Friday! 7News spoke with Roy Roderick with Lawton Animal Welfare about the...
Furry Friend Friday: Dogs adjusting to Back to School
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, over 14,000 veterans have tested positive for...
Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 751 to host town meeting over OK Veterans Registry
A first of it’s kind language class is now available for Lawton Public Schools Students, after...
Lawton Public Schools offers first-ever Comanche language class
It’s Furry Friend Friday! 7News spoke with Roy Roderick with Lawton Animal Welfare about the...
Furry Friend Friday: Dogs adjusting to Back to School