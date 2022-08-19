OSBI investigates suspicious death in Davidson

DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Davidson.

The body of Joseph Lopez, 43, was discovered by a family member on the 300 block of Elm Street.

The Tillman County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of OSBI agents Thursday evening, classifying Lopez’s death as ‘suspicious.’

While that investigation is underway, the Medical Examiner’s office is looking into what caused his death.

