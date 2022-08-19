Southeast Water Treatment Plant closed due to high levels of Manganese

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southeast Water Treatment Plant in Lawton is closed after they discovered high levels of Manganese coming from Waurika Lake.

Water treatment staff has already begun flushing the system, which should resolve the issue within 24 hours.

Until then, people living near the plant may notice discolored brownish-red water and decreased water pressure, but the mineral itself is not harmful.

The plant is expected to be back up and running sometime Saturday.

