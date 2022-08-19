Stitt signs bill aimed at supporting rural fire departments

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill aimed at supporting rural fire departments across the state.

The bill allows area governing bodies to enter into agreements with local first responder agencies for better assistance when addressing emergency situations.

It’s author, Representative Gerrid Kendrix of Altus, said he wanted to cut the red tape that restricts rural fire department services.

He worked on the legislation with the Altus Fire Department, Jackson County Emergency Medical Services and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

It goes into effect in November.

