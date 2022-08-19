Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Today Fort Sill welcomes three Colonels

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today at Fort Sill, there was a welcome ceremony for Colonel Shane Morgan, Colonel Rory Crooks, and Colonel Patrick Costello.

The ceremony was hosted by Major General Ken Kamper, the Commanding General of the United States Army Fires Center of Excellence, and Fort Sill.

Each Colonel spoke at the ceremony, and all said they feel welcomed at Fort Sill.

Major General Kamper tells us why this ceremony was so special.

“In this season of transition, I kind of dread a lot of these ceremonies, because a lot of times we farewell somebody and then welcomes somebody. But today is fun cause it’s just three welcomes. So all smiles today no bitterness,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said.

Each of the colonels was also presented with an engraved canister, similar to those that were fired during the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We reached out to the FBI field office in Oklahoma City for information about the search.
FBI searches NW Lawton home
22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.
OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash
Alvin Cargill and Josh Powers are both running for district 3 commissioner.
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
A portion of US 70 in Cotton County is closed due to a crash in which someone died early...
Fatality wreck closes part of US 70 in Cotton County
Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win.
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals

Latest News

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reportedly made one of the biggest meth busts in the state’s...
Nearly 600 pounds of Meth seized by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
Lexie takes us to northern Caddo county to visit Fort Cobb State Park.
At the Lake with Lexie: Fort Cobb State Park
A first of it’s kind language class is now available for Lawton Public Schools Students, after...
Lawton Public Schools offers first-ever Comanche language class
First Alert Forecast 6pm
First Alert 7 Forecast- Here it comes!
The Southeast Water Treatment Plant in Lawton is closed after they discovered high levels of...
Southeast Water Treatment Plant closed due to high levels of Manganese