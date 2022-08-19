Today Fort Sill welcomes three Colonels

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today at Fort Sill, there was a welcome ceremony for Colonel Shane Morgan, Colonel Rory Crooks, and Colonel Patrick Costello.

The ceremony was hosted by Major General Ken Kamper, the Commanding General of the United States Army Fires Center of Excellence, and Fort Sill.

Each Colonel spoke at the ceremony, and all said they feel welcomed at Fort Sill.

Major General Kamper tells us why this ceremony was so special.

“In this season of transition, I kind of dread a lot of these ceremonies, because a lot of times we farewell somebody and then welcomes somebody. But today is fun cause it’s just three welcomes. So all smiles today no bitterness,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said.

Each of the colonels was also presented with an engraved canister, similar to those that were fired during the ceremony.

