Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 751 to host town meeting over OK Veterans Registry

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 751 will host a town meeting on Saturday in Lawton, to offer veterans and widows of veterans more information about the Oklahoma Veterans Registry.

On July 1, 2023, all veterans and widows must be registered for the Oklahoma Veterans Registry or risk losing their state tax exemption.

The town hall will take place August 20, at 9 a.m., at Bingo Country located at 1824 NW 52nd St..

It will feature guest speaker George Keck, of the Comanche County Veterans Council, followed by a brief monthly meeting.

All chapter members, widows of veterans, and veterans and their families are invited to attend.

For more information, call (580) 699-5096.

