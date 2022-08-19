Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

‘We’re excited’: Zoo having a record-setting year welcoming 19 cheetah cubs

The Metro Richmond Zoo has welcomed 19 cheetah cubs from six different litters so far this year. (Source: WWBT)
By WWBT Staff, Desiree Montilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia zoo says it has already had a record-setting year regarding new cheetah cubs at the facility.

WWBT reports that the Metro Richmond Zoo has welcomed 19 cheetah cubs from six different litters this year. The number represents the most cubs born in a year in the zoo’s history.

According to the zoo, the cubs’ births cover the months of March, June, July and August.

“We’re excited that we’ve got some new blood entering the captive cheetah population here in the United States,” said Jim Andelin, director of the Metro Richmond Zoo.

According to Andelin, the Zoological Association of America has an animal management plan for cheetahs, recommending the cubs’ mothers for breeding.

The zoo said a thriving population of cheetahs with diverse genetics is necessary to protect the species, as the cheetah population in the wild has decreased 93% in the last 120 years.

“There’s less than 7,000 of them in the wild. We’re maintaining a good, genetically diverse population here in the United States, so we can potentially send some back,” Andelin said.

Officials at the zoo said the cheetah cubs go through several veterinarian examinations, ensuring they are in good health while getting acclimated to their new environment.

Since 2013, 96 cheetahs have been born at the zoo, a cheetah boom to further conservation efforts.

“We want to make sure this population doesn’t decline any more than it already has,” Andelin said.

Once cheetahs can live independently, officials said many are transferred to other nationally accredited zoos under the animal management plan.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We reached out to the FBI field office in Oklahoma City for information about the search.
FBI searches NW Lawton home
22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.
OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash
Alvin Cargill and Josh Powers are both running for district 3 commissioner.
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
A portion of US 70 in Cotton County is closed due to a crash in which someone died early...
Fatality wreck closes part of US 70 in Cotton County
Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win.
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reportedly made one of the biggest meth busts in the state’s...
Nearly 600 pounds of Meth seized by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
Lexie takes us to northern Caddo county to visit Fort Cobb State Park.
At the Lake with Lexie: Fort Cobb State Park
A woman on vacation in South Carolina is recovering after a shark bit her arm.
GRAPHIC: Woman suffers shark bite during family vacation: ‘There was a shark on my arm’
A first of it’s kind language class is now available for Lawton Public Schools Students, after...
Lawton Public Schools offers first-ever Comanche language class