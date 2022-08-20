Electricity Bill Hike

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The ice storm that knocked out power for thousands across the state could keep electric bills high for years to come.

“For one month’s service it was over $600 which is a lot. It’s almost equal to my rent so that puts a big strain on the household,” electricity customer Robin Jones said.

To pay for the damages caused by the storm... the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority authorized ratepayer backed bonds.

Those bonds allow electric companies to tack a charge onto utility bills that have interest...which people are now seeing.

“I can only pay what I can pay, there’s only so much money. So if that isn’t paid and I do lose service my sister has C-PAP machine... both of the children that are here are doing homeschooling, they have to have internet... they have to have their laptops,” Jones said

This method is intended to spread the cost of the freeze out over time... but these types of bonds can drag out the extra charges for years.

Even if electricity demand decreases and inflation were reduced... electric bills will still have the additional charge until the cost of the freeze is paid off.

“That much for the electricity plus the rent... plus the utilities... plus groceries and everything else.. There’s not much wiggle room,” Jones said.

