First Alert 7 Forecast- The Rain Cometh

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wait there’s water falling from the sky? Yep! The rain is finally here, overtaking our Texan friends south of the Red River and progressing across the rest of the Texoma area tonight as we roll into Sunday morning, throughout the day Sunday, and into Monday.

We’re expecting a wide range of accumulations through Monday, ranging from 4-6 inches in some of the heavier areas, which is why the NWS has issued flood watches all along the Red River, and why we’ve labeled Sunday and Monday First Alert days.

There is both risk and reward from this stint of rain: Texoma is very dry, and under extreme and exceptional drought. In this sense, the rain is fantastic for curbing the negative effects of drought. Unfortunately though, drought-ridden soil also does not absorb rainfall very quickly, which enhances the risk of flash flooding.

Rainfall Monday will be more confined to the southern portion of the area, and chances continue to dwindle throughout next week. This bout of rain rides on a second August cold front, which means highs for your Sunday will sit beautifully in the high 70s. The cooler trend continues throughout next week with highs Monday in the low 80s and slowly creeping back up to the high 80s and low 90s by Thursday.

Keep your First Alert 7 app handy for more updates on any flash flooding, and enjoy the rain and cooler temps!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.