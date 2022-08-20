First Alert 7 Forecast: The Texoman’s Guide To Random August Cold Fronts

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - I know, I know. We’ve been talking about our second August cold front for days now, when is it going to get here? All in good time. First, you’ll have to mull through todays high temps of mid 90s, with moderate humidity and cloud cover giving us that muggy feeling.

It isn’t until around 4 pm that the front begins to advance from the west into our area, lowering temperatures and kicking up the first couple of stray showers, though by this stage it’s barley in the door. By the around the 11 pm mark, most of the showers will be confined to the northern portion of the area. Early Sunday morning is when the accumulation really finds its stride.

Temperatures for Sunday are astonishingly low for August: high 70s and low 80s for highs. Rain will continue throughout the day, spreading to the more southern parts of our area. Monday sees the rain continue, this time focusing more on the south. All told, we’re looking at a 3-6 inch range for Texoma. Temps look to remain in the low to mid 80s.

The severe drought our area has been experiencing makes this both a blessing and a curse, as the compacted, drought-ridden soil won’t soak up rain as quickly. This means that flash flooding is a real possibility over the next couple of days, which is why both Sunday and Monday are First Alert days, so keep your phones handy and if you see running water on the road, turn around, don’t drown.

By the time Tuesday rolls around, rain chances greatly decrease though temps still remain below 90.

All in all, unless your weekend plans are to sit on the porch and watch it rain... you might want to move them inside.

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

