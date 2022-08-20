Nearly 600 pounds of Meth seized by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reportedly made one of the biggest meth busts in the state’s history, after agents seized nearly 600 pounds of Methamphetamine.

The street value for that much meth is estimated to be about $3 million.

Mark Woodward, a spokesman for OBN, said the investigation began in July, and targeted a drug trafficking organization who was smuggling the meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.

“The significance of this seizure cannot be overstated as meth continues to kill more Oklahomans than any other drug. This seizure of nearly 270 kilos of meth no doubt saved countless lives throughout our state,” said Woodward.

Multiple agencies helped to make this bust happen, including OBN, the Ardmore Police Department, the DEA, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

This is still an ongoing investigation, due to that no names or locations have been released at this time.

