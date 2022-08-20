Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high rate of speed. Meanwhile, 64-year-old Larry Ballinger of Oklahoma City and one woman were headed south bound in separate vehicles.

Thomas’s Dodge Ram went left from center for an unknown reason and struck Ballinger head on.

The woman in the third vehicle then rear-ended Ballinger. Both Thomas and Ballinger were pinned in their vehicles for several hours before the Bridge Creek Fire Department freed them.

A medical examiner pronounced both men dead the scene. The woman went to the hospital with arm injuries and has already been treated and released.

The conditions of Thomas and Ballinger, and the cause of the crash, are under investigation.

