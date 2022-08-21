Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Texas girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for Lincy Guitry, right. Authorities have identified the suspect...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Lincy Guitry, right. Authorities have identified the suspect as Holman Hernandez, left.(Photos provided by Houston Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old Texas girl.

Lincy Guitry was last seen on Sunday at around 2:00 a.m. at her parents’ apartment complex in the 12800 block of North Borough Drive, Houston, Texas, according to the alert.

Lincy is described as having black hair and brown eyes, and is 3-feet tall. She was last seen wearing purple pajamas.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 50-year-old Holman Hernandez, according to the alert. He has black hair, brown eyes and is 5-feet, four-inches tall.

The Houston Police Department tweeted that the suspect was believed to be in a 2007 gray Nissan Xterra with Texas license plate number NKD7882.

Houston TV station KPRC reports that Hernandez’s vehicle has been located in Houston, though Lincy and Hernandez have yet to be found.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Thomas and Larry Ballinger died in a wreck on Friday evening, south of Tuttle.
Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night
We reached out to the FBI field office in Oklahoma City for information about the search.
FBI searches NW Lawton home
The ice storm that knocked out power for thousands across the state could keep electric bills...
Electricity Bill Hike
The Lawton Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman from pictures they posted...
Lawton Police need help identifying woman for child welfare check
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reportedly made one of the biggest meth busts in the state’s...
Nearly 600 pounds of Meth seized by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

Latest News

In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn,...
Georgia jury awards $1.7 billion in Ford truck crash case
At least 21 people were left dead after gunmen stormed an upscale hotel in Somalia, according...
Somali forces end hotel attack that left 21 dead, 117 hurt
Leon Vitali poses for a portrait in promotion of the "Full Metal Jacket" 30th reunion at the...
Leon Vitali, Stanley Kubrick’s right-hand man, dies at 74
Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening...
Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family