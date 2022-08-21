Commissioners honored Oklahoma’s Miss United States Agriculture with a proclamation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kynleigh Henson has lived in Cotton County majority of her life and has a passion for Agriculture.

She won the title of 2023′s Oklahoma Miss United-States Agriculture.

Cotton county commissioner Mike Woods said, not many get the chance that she has.

“It’s really an honor that she can do this and go on to nationals, it’s a big deal for cotton county,” said Woods.

County county commissioners presented a proclamation at the County County Free fair that make August 20th her day.

Henson was shocked to hear she had an entire day dedicated to her and said this is a big deal for her.

“It’s really an honor to know that my whole community cares and makes this a big deal just as it is for myself,” said Henson.

She encourage other young girls to get involved in Agriculture because it helped make a difference in her life.

“It got me out of my comfort zone and I want to let other girls know that you too can be a queen and learn about agriculture as well,” she said.

Henson also said the Miss United States Agriculture program is to inspire teach and advocate agriculture to everyone in our state.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.