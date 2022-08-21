Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Commissioners honored Oklahoma’s Miss United States Agriculture with a proclamation

County county commissioners presented a proclamation at the County County Free fair that make August 20th her day.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kynleigh Henson has lived in Cotton County majority of her life and has a passion for Agriculture.

She won the title of 2023′s Oklahoma Miss United-States Agriculture.

Cotton county commissioner Mike Woods said, not many get the chance that she has.

“It’s really an honor that she can do this and go on to nationals, it’s a big deal for cotton county,” said Woods.

County county commissioners presented a proclamation at the County County Free fair that make August 20th her day.

Henson was shocked to hear she had an entire day dedicated to her and said this is a big deal for her.

“It’s really an honor to know that my whole community cares and makes this a big deal just as it is for myself,” said Henson.

She encourage other young girls to get involved in Agriculture because it helped make a difference in her life.

“It got me out of my comfort zone and I want to let other girls know that you too can be a queen and learn about agriculture as well,” she said.

Henson also said the Miss United States Agriculture program is to inspire teach and advocate agriculture to everyone in our state.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Thomas and Larry Ballinger died in a wreck on Friday evening, south of Tuttle.
Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night
We reached out to the FBI field office in Oklahoma City for information about the search.
FBI searches NW Lawton home
The ice storm that knocked out power for thousands across the state could keep electric bills...
Electricity Bill Hike
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reportedly made one of the biggest meth busts in the state’s...
Nearly 600 pounds of Meth seized by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Tillman County Sheriff's Office are...
OSBI investigates suspicious death in Davidson

Latest News

August 20th celebrates her in cotton county
Miss US ag
Rain will continue throughout today, transitioning from widespread in the morning to more...
First Alert 7 Forecast- A wet Sunday!
The exhibit features species native to Oklahoma, including the monarch, which was recently...
Medicine Park Aquarium opens Butterfly Exhibit
First Alert Weather days Sun. and Mon. as heavy rain brings flooding risk.
First Alert 7 Forecast- The Rain Cometh