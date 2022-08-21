Expert Connections
First Alert 7 Forecast- The rain starts coming and it don’t stop coming...

By Collin Mertz
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Sorry, couldn’t resist. Technically it will eventually stop, just not for a while. Rain is expected to continue through Sunday night into Monday, though by Monday morning it will be a bit more localized, focusing on our southern half. This extended rainfall continues to pose a risk for flash flooding, and the flood watch issued by the NWS is set to expire Monday at 7 am.

As we reach Monday afternoon, highs will get up to the low-to-mid 80s with more rainfall sprinkled in around Texoma’s Texas half. By Tuesday, the system brewing up all this rain will have moved out of our area, though a stray shower may sneak it’s way just north enough to bestow a brief shower on our most southern counties, which is why Tuesday remains at a slim 10% chance. Highs Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday, around the high 80s.

The warming trend will continue throughout the rest of the work week, with highs working their way up to the low 90s by Thursday, though we are still expected to remain a few degrees below our typical average for this time of year. Overnight lows look to stay in the high 60s for the next 5 days.

Some trace rain chances appear on the horizon next Saturday and Sunday, with a scant 10% for both days. And for your Bonus Forecast, we look to ride the 90s through until September 1st, where we might drop down to the high 80s once again. We’re also holding out for some more rain chances the first few days of September, though it’s hard to tell this far out.

Stay dry, and have a great week y’all!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

