First Alert 7 Forecast- A wet Sunday!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You probably noticed; it’s raining! Rain will continue throughout today, transitioning from widespread in the morning to more localized in the southern portion in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today feel fantastic! Highs today are expected to be in the high 70s for most of the area.

Tomorrow looks to be rainy as well, though the coverage will be spottier. Highs won’t be as low, looking to top out in the mid-to-high 80s. As rain continues to accumulate throughout today and tomorrow, the risk for flooding rises. Flood watches for a majority of Texoma counties have been issued and won’t to expire until Monday at 7 am.

First Alert days are also in effect today and tomorrow, as flash flooding is a real risk in this case. As always, practice road safety when approaching potentially flooded roads, and keep your First Alert 7 app handy!

As we begin the next week, temperatures climb back to the high 80s, before finally breaking our cool streak and pushing us back into the 90s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Our Bonus Forecast has us looking at 90s as we wrap up our August and enter September, with mostly partly cloudy skies and no apparent chances of rainfall, so enjoy it while you can!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

