I-44 wreck sends one to hospital Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person went to the hospital after a crash on I-44 near mile marker 43 Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch.

She sustained non-life threatening injuries, but authorities told 7News she might have a broken leg.

The driver and passengers of the other vehicle involved suffered no injuries.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol were on scene.

