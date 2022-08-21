Medicine Park Aquarium opens Butterfly Exhibit

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium opened its new Butterfly House exhibit Saturday morning, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The exhibit features species native to Oklahoma, including the monarch, which was recently added to an endangered species list.

Visitors can watch metamorphosis in various stages as the butterflies develop, and even purchase feeding sticks to feed butterflies nectar.

The exhibit will be seasonal, open from spring through October.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.