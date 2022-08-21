Expert Connections
Medicine Park Aquarium opens Butterfly Exhibit

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium opened its new Butterfly House exhibit Saturday morning, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The exhibit features species native to Oklahoma, including the monarch, which was recently added to an endangered species list.

Visitors can watch metamorphosis in various stages as the butterflies develop, and even purchase feeding sticks to feed butterflies nectar.

The exhibit will be seasonal, open from spring through October.

