Woman dies in Jackson Co. wreck Saturday night

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a wreck in Jackson County Saturday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened just before 9 p.m. about two miles north of Blair.

82-year-old Doris Kennedy of Mangum was headed northbound on Highway 283. The second vehicle, although traveling southbound, was driving in the northbound lane and collided with Kennedy.

Both drivers were pinned in their cars for 30 minutes before being freed by the Blair and Altus Fire Departments.

Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene by Jackson County EMS. The other driver went to the hospital in fair condition via Air Evac.

The cause of the collision and condition of both drivers is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.