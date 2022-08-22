7News First Alert Weather: Flooding risk continues today with scattered-to-widespread showers and storms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Make sure to grab that umbrella, rain coat, and rain boots this morning because it’s going to be another wet day! If you are heading out the door this morning to hit the road, be cautious when driving because the scattered-to-widespread rain and light winds are contributing to patchy fog across Texoma. A First Alert Weather Day is still in effect as the multiple inches of rainfall we’ve seen the past few days, along with showers and storms today expected to bring up to another 2″ of rainfall, will contribute to a flooding risk for portions of the area. Flood alerts are in effect for multiple counties through noontime today, so be careful when encountering wet spots and puddles on the road.

Scattered showers and storms will continue heading into the afternoon, where cloud and rain coverage will start to gradually decrease, becoming partly cloudy with isolated rain by the evening. Winds will be out of the northeast this morning to southeast this evening at 5-15 mph. Highs today will be slightly warmer than yesterday in the upper 70s and low 80s. By the way, yesterday’s high temperature in Lawton was 76°, a whole 20 degrees cooler than the average for this time of year!

Tonight we will continue to see a couple of isolated showers in the forecast, though most will remain dry with partly cloudy skies and winds out of the south/north at 5-10 mph. Morning lows tomorrow will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Widely isolated showers continue tomorrow, though most will see little-to-no rainfall. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the mid/upper 80s with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

By the middle of the week, the sun will dominate the skies, warming us back up into the low 90s. A stray shower here and there can’t be ruled out along with light cloud coverage, though most of the rain in Oklahoma later this week will be confined to east of I-35. An upper-level trough is expected to move across the High Plains this weekend, bringing rain chances back into the forecast heading into early next week, along with regulating temperatures to remain in the low 90s and upper 80s as we go through the last few days of August.

If you asked me a few weeks ago that we would see semi-consistent rain chances along with 80s and low 90s through the back-half of the month of August, I would have suspected you were lying. Remember, this is still summer-time, and just last month we multiple days of high temperatures above 110° and only 0.50″ of rain for the entirety of July. But hey, I’ll take it, and hopefully our long-range models continue to show this early fall-like weather sticking around until actual fall.

