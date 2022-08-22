Expert Connections
Altus reservoir closed to traffic starting Monday

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus reservoir will be closed to all vehicular traffic, starting Monday morning.

Construction will begin in Hoyt Shadid Park and the area will be closed to all visitors.

You’ll still be able to access the Thunder Court and playground from the west entrance. The dog park and RV clean-out station will be open from the south entrance.

Heavy earth moving equipment and dangerous machinery will be operating throughout the area with significant risk to pedestrians.

Follow the City of Altus’ Facebook page for updates as the project progresses.

