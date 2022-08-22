Commissioners extend Comanche burn ban another two weeks

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County County Commissioners have extended a burn ban in the county for another two weeks.

The extension was passed on Monday.

The burn ban was initially put into place on July 25, following increased fire danger and low rain fall totals.

While rainfall totals have increased across the area, officials have still extended the burn ban out of caution.

Kiowa, Greer, Cotton, Tillman and Jefferson counties are also under a burn ban.

For a full list of active burn bans in the state check out the Oklahoma Forestry Services’ website here.

