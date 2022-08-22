Expert Connections
Commissioners extend Comanche burn ban another two weeks

A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s office. Any people caught violating the ban face a fine of $100 to $500.(MGN)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County County Commissioners have extended a burn ban in the county for another two weeks.

The extension was passed on Monday.

The burn ban was initially put into place on July 25, following increased fire danger and low rain fall totals.

While rainfall totals have increased across the area, officials have still extended the burn ban out of caution.

Kiowa, Greer, Cotton, Tillman and Jefferson counties are also under a burn ban.

For a full list of active burn bans in the state check out the Oklahoma Forestry Services’ website here.

