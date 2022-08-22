First Alert 7 Forecast- Rain wrap-up?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While the heavy rainfall may be over... it doesn’t look to stay that way. With today’s rain chances focused mostly on the southeastern portion of Texoma, chances tomorrow are even slimmer. A tiny 10% chance will exist for tomorrow and Wednesday, but this contends mostly on a stray shower or two working their way north enough to graze our area.

We’ll finish out our Monday with low 80s and high 70s, a mix of sun and clouds, and gentle 5-10 mph breezes from the northeast.

Overnight lows look to sit in the high 60s before reaching highs of high 80s and low 90s tomorrow. This trend will continue through Friday, though the dominant wind direction will slowly shift from northeast on Tuesday, to east on Wednesday and Thursday, southeast on Friday, and finally south Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Winds will also pick up into next weekend, getting pretty blustery at 10-20 mph.

Skies will remain partly cloudy through Friday, and mostly cloudy Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It’s then that we see chances for rain squeak back into view: 20% for Saturday and Monday, and 30% for Sunday.

As for the last two days’ rain event, we saw many places get several inches, including 4.52 inches in Ringling, 5.16 inches in Burk, 5.87 inches in Walters, and a whopping 6.18 inches in Waurika. Lawton also saw success, with a new record being set: 1.57 inches! This smashes the previous record of 1.25 inches set in 1958.

Hopefully all this rainfall changes the colors on our drought monitor. Have a great day Texoma!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.