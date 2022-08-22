Expert Connections
Fort Sill to conduct tornado readiness drills Tuesday

FILE - A sign is pictured at Scott Gate, one of the entrances to Fort Sill, in Fort Sill,...
FILE - A sign is pictured at Scott Gate, one of the entrances to Fort Sill, in Fort Sill, Okla., Tuesday, June 17, 2014.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is preparing for a full-scale exercise on Tuesday, in order to better prepare for emergencies, especially tornadoes.

Residents on Fort Sill should expect to see staged exercise areas for the drill, which include tornado debris and “injured” mannequins, near Reynolds Army Health Clinic.

Officials will also conduct portions of the exercise at the Graham Performance Enhancement Center and Rinehart Fitness Center.

Officials said residents should not be alarmed if they see major activities in these areas on Tuesday, it is all part of the full-scale exercise.

