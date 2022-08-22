Fort Sill to conduct tornado readiness drills Tuesday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is preparing for a full-scale exercise on Tuesday, in order to better prepare for emergencies, especially tornadoes.

Residents on Fort Sill should expect to see staged exercise areas for the drill, which include tornado debris and “injured” mannequins, near Reynolds Army Health Clinic.

Officials will also conduct portions of the exercise at the Graham Performance Enhancement Center and Rinehart Fitness Center.

Officials said residents should not be alarmed if they see major activities in these areas on Tuesday, it is all part of the full-scale exercise.

