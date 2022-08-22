Lawton Public Library to host “Adultish” origami class

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If origami is something you like to do in your spare time or want to learn, the Lawton Public Library has an upcoming event just for you.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday the Lawton Public Library will host an “Adultish Crafts” event, giving residents a chance to learn how to create a Hedgehog solely out of a book.

The event is free to the public, but only for ages of 16 and above.

For information on other upcoming “Adultish Crafts” events, click here.

