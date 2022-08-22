Expert Connections
Lawton Public Library to host “Adultish” origami class

If origami is something you like to do in your spare time, the Lawton Public Library has an upcoming event just for you.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If origami is something you like to do in your spare time or want to learn, the Lawton Public Library has an upcoming event just for you.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday the Lawton Public Library will host an “Adultish Crafts” event, giving residents a chance to learn how to create a Hedgehog solely out of a book.

The event is free to the public, but only for ages of 16 and above.

For information on other upcoming “Adultish Crafts” events, click here.

