Lawton Public Library to host Sit, Stay and Read event Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library will host a free sit, stay, and read event this Thursday.

The library will host 15 minute sessions, from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. to allow children to boost their reading skills by reading to a furry friend.

The event is co-sponsored with Paws With Love and will host volunteers and therapy dogs from the organization.

Children are encouraged to bring one of their favorite books, or they can borrow one from the library.

