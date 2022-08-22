Lawton Public School offers Comanche Nation language class

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Preserving an indigenous language is the goal of a partnership between Comanche Nation and Lawton Public Schools.

Starting this year Lawton Public Schools is now offering their high school students the option to learn the Comanche Nation language, both Comanche Nation and LPS is excited about this new opportunity.

Any high school student enrolled in LPS can sign up for this class.

The Native American liaison for LPS said this can benefit anyone no matter their background.

“Diversity is very important, and I know it’s an important key at Lawton Public Schools and that’s part of our diversity, is to be able to offer that to all students not just native students,” said Stanley

She also said it’s important to teach this language to the youth.

“The native language is becoming scarce, it’s going away we don’t have enough of it, in our public schools, in our surroundings, and once that is gone it will hurt each and every tribe that is missing that language,” said Stanley.

She said the Lawton public school superintendent and the Comanche nation chairman worked hard to make sure they could make this class count as a world language credit instead of just another elective.

Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah, said they wanted to find a way to engage their Native American students and build partnerships.

“We talked about the vision we have at the Comanche tribe which is Comanche strong, stronger together and how we can build that community connection by building partnerships and the Comanche language came up and we went from there,” said Woommavovah.

Woommavovah said this means a lot not only to him but to all the tribes.

“It’s a great honor to our Comanche Nation not only to our Comanche Nation but to all of our tribes in the Lawton Public School system because they are giving us an opportunity to share our culture, and to share our pride through our language,” he said.

Currently LPS only has one teacher for this course. Next year they plan to offer Comanche language I and II, and they hope to be able to offer the Kiowa language later on.

