Mother of 2 children found dead in suitcase believed to be in South Korea, police say

Police respond to a property in New Zealand, where a family discovered human remains last week in abandoned goods purchased from a storage unit.
Police respond to a property in New Zealand, where a family discovered human remains last week in abandoned goods purchased from a storage unit.(Source: RNZ/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - A woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in an auctioned suitcase in New Zealand last week is in South Korea, a Seoul police official told CNN on Monday.

The woman is a Korean-New Zealander, who arrived in South Korea in 2018 but has no record of departing the country, the official said.

She had a Korean nationality before acquiring the New Zealand nationality a “long time ago,” according to the South Korean police official who did not confirm if she was born in South Korea.

Her current whereabouts are unknown, the official added.

The officials from New Zealand police and their South Korean counterparts are coordinating and checking facts via the official Interpol channel.

The New Zealand police told CNN Monday that they were “not in a position to confirm” any new details or “provide further comment at this stage.”

Last week, the New Zealand police confirmed that they have launched a homicide investigation after the remains of two children, believed to be between ages 5 and 10, were found in suitcases bought by a family at an online auction.

