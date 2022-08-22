Expert Connections
Oklahoma death row inmate execution scheduled for Thursday

An Oklahoma death row inmate is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma death row inmate is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.

James Coddington was convicted in the 1997 murder of Alan Hale.

Coddington allegedly killed and robbed Hale after he refused to loan him money to buy drugs.

But he and his attorney argue that he is a changed man, and earlier this month the Pardon and Parol Board recommended his death sentence be commuted to life without parole.

However, it is up to Governor Kevin Stitt to grant Coddington clemency.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

House Bill 3132 Rural fire departments
