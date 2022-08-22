Stephens County Commissioners vote to remove county burn ban

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Board of Stephens County Commissioners have voted to not extend the burn ban for another two weeks.

The decision was made on Monday, after Fire Chiefs held a majority vote to not continue to burn ban.

If needed, the Stephens County Board of Commissioners may vote to reinstate the ban at a later time.

Kiowa, Greer, Cotton, Comanche, Tillman and Jefferson counties are currently still under a burn ban.

For a full list of active burn bans in the state check out the Oklahoma Forestry Services’ website here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.