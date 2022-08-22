Threat of violence places Waurika High School under soft lockdown

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Waurika High School was placed under a “soft lockdown,” after an alleged threat of violence was posted on social media over the weekend.

According to Superintendent Cody Simmons, a “brave student” notified staff of the threats on Monday.

He said staff immediately reacted, the student was taken into custody and local authorities arrived on the scene within minutes.

During the incident, students were placed under a “soft lockdown” while local authorities completed their investigation.

Simmons said he wants parents to understand that student safety is always their number one goal, and they will always “secure the immediate safety of all students upon any possible threat.”

Below is the full statement released by Superintendent Cody Simmons and the original Facebook post by Waurika Public Schools.

