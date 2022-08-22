Two Okla. Co. deputies shot, suspect in custody after chase

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma County deputy succumbed to his wounds Monday, after a suspect shot him and another officer before leading authorities on a chase along I-35 and I-40.

According to KOCO, the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street, near I-240, and lead to a chase involving a pickup truck towing a boat.

The driver was allegedly holding a firearm out the window before he pulled up to Tinker Air Force Base main gate, where he exited the vehicle, and was taken into custody.

No information has been released on the identity of the suspect, or the condition of the two deputies.

Tinker Air Force Base officials asked residents to continue to avoid the main gate on South Air Depot Boulevard, while their investigation continues.

