UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family.

Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone.

We have limited details on where Pierce was found, but Pierce’s step-daughter reported to 7News on Monday after Pierce contacted her with reports that he was safe and sound.

We hope to have more information from authorities and family members in the coming days.

