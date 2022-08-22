Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound

Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his...
Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family.

Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone.

We have limited details on where Pierce was found, but Pierce’s step-daughter reported to 7News on Monday after Pierce contacted her with reports that he was safe and sound.

We hope to have more information from authorities and family members in the coming days.

To read the original story, click the link below.

Read: Family searching for missing Duncan man

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

82-year-old Doris Kennedy of Mangum was killed in a wreck Saturday night near Blair, according...
Woman dies in Jackson Co. wreck Saturday night
According to officials, a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch.
I-44 wreck sends one to hospital
Derek Thomas and Larry Ballinger died in a wreck on Friday evening, south of Tuttle.
Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night
The Lawton Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman from pictures they posted...
Lawton Police need help identifying woman for child welfare check
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

An Oklahoma death row inmate is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.
Oklahoma death row inmate execution scheduled for Thursday
House Bill 3132 Rural fire departments
House Bill 3132 Rural fire departments
The Lawton Public Library will host a free sit, stay, and read event this Thursday.
Lawton Public Library to host Sit, Stay and Read event Thursday
We’ll finish out our Monday with low 80s and high 70s, a mix of sun and clouds, and gentle 5-10...
First Alert 7 Forecast- Rain wrap-up?