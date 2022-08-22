Walters Public Schools closes due to water main break

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Walters Public Schools closed Monday morning, due to a water main break which made holding classes impossible.

Officials with WPS apologized for the inconvenience, but due to the inability to use water, wash hands, use restrooms or prepare meals they were forced to close school for the day.

Parents were asked to pick up children, and bus students were taken home after parents were contacted.

For any question regarding the closure, or to verify if schools will be open Tuesday, please contact Walters Public Schools at (580) 875-2568.

