7News First Alert Weather: Warming up through this week with light and limited rain chances

Good morning! Light winds and clear skies to start this Tuesday, combined with similar temps and dewpoints could lead to some isolated-to-patchy fog for parts of Texoma this morning, which will clear out shortly after sunrise if any develop. Temperatures will rise again today into the mid/upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will pop-up across Texoma this afternoon, but will mainly be limited to areas south and east of I-44. Still, most will remain dry today.

Tonight will be mostly clear with some clouds. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph with lows in the mid/upper 60s and low 70s. Foggy conditions will be possible again tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will continue our gradual warming trend, getting us into the upper 80s and low 90s tomorrow afternoon. Widely isolated showers will pop-up tomorrow here and there, though coverage will be limited as most won’t see any rain.

The rest of the workweek will plateau temperatures in the low/mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. A stray shower and storm can’t be ruled out, though as of this morning I have little-to-no rain on Thursday and Friday. By this weekend, a trough moving across the High Plains and Midwest will send increased rain chances our way, returning scattered-to-widespread showers and storms to Texoma by early next week.

