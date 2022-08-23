Area internet provider gives special donation to Hungry Hearts

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An area internet provider is giving a little bit more to the community with a special donation.

On Tuesday, Nextlink, which offers internet to under-served rural areas, donated 500 dollars to Hungry Hearts.

Brian Burrough, an installation area manager with Nextlink, said the donation was part of a campaign to give back to communities across the state by offering financial support to those communities’ charities and local nonprofits.

“Everybody needs to eat. Covid kind of changed the landscape of what we do-- but it also changed the landscapes of what organizations and charities like they do. Being able to give back to those who are literally feeding their communities is something we find very rewarding,” said Burrough.

In addition to the donation, representatives from Nextlink took a tour through the Hungry Hearts facility, getting a first-hand look at how that organization helps and cares for the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

