Crash on Cache sends Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy to the hospital

A wreck at 34th and Cache on Tuesday sent a Comanche County Sheriff Deputy to the hospital.
A wreck at 34th and Cache on Tuesday sent a Comanche County Sheriff Deputy to the hospital.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck at 34th and Cache on Tuesday sent a Comanche County Sheriff Deputy to the hospital.

The crash occurred a little after 11 a.m. involving a Comanche County Sheriff’s cruiser and a Lincoln.

The incident forced officials to close the eastbound lane on Cache, while crews worked to clear the road.

There is no update on the Deputy’s condition at this time, but make sure to check back for details as we learn more.

