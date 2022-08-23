Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Family of 7 traveling across country suffer carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say

A family of seven was hospitalized after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning. (SOURCE: KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro, Jeffrey Bullard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Texas family of seven traveling across the country is recovering after they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Aug. 21, the family’s vehicle, carrying five children, two adults and a large dog, was on the road for seven hours when the occupants noticed they were starting to feel sick in Missouri, KFVS reported.

The family stopped at a gas station when the five children became unresponsive, according to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the scene to detect carbon monoxide using devices. Officials said the devices showed levels of the odorless and colorless gas, and the family was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Medical Center in Sikeston said the family was released from the hospital and expected to survive.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department was holding the family’s dog until they were out of the hospital.

The sheriff’s department urged drivers and travelers to ensure their vehicles were regularly maintained and repaired to avoid situations involving carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his...
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound
An Oklahoma death row inmate is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.
Oklahoma death row inmate execution scheduled for Thursday
82-year-old Doris Kennedy of Mangum was killed in a wreck Saturday night near Blair, according...
Woman dies in Jackson Co. wreck Saturday night
According to officials, a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch.
I-44 wreck sends one to hospital
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
7News spoke with Jonna Turner, the Director of Alumni Relations at Cameron University, about...
Interview: Cameron University Campus Closet Seeking Donations
A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
IRS initiates safety probe after threats to workers
A wreck at 34th and Cache on Tuesday sent a Comanche County Sheriff Deputy to the hospital.
Crash on Cache sends Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy to the hospital