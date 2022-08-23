First Alert Forecast: Sun & Clouds Tomorrow with Low End Rain Chances | 8/23PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We saw daytime highs in the 80s this Tuesday afternoon. After sunset tonight (at 8:12PM) look for temperatures in the mid 70s with light south winds. Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms also can’t be ruled out this evening but I expect that most will remain dry.

Tonight is looking to remain rather quiet with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures by morning will fall into the mid to upper 60s for most locations. Look for daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. North east to east winds at 5 to 15mph. Keep in mind that widely isolated showers could pop-up tomorrow but with that being said, the coverage will remain limited and most won’t see rain.

As the week goes on, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday with highs in the low 90s. Northeast to east winds at 5 to 15mph. Friday will be a copy and paste of Thursday. High School Football games kicks off this week and conditions around game time (7PM both Thursday and Friday night) are looking to have temps in the 80s with light winds. It’ll be a bit muggy with dewpoints in the upper 60s.

Showers and thunderstorm chances will increase Saturday afternoon as a disturbance moves in from the north. As of right now, exact coverage and intensity of these showers remains fuzzy but we’ll iron out the details as the event gets closer. But keep in mind that the weekend will once again consist of below average temperatures and widespread (beneficial) rain.

Temperatures heading into next week are expected to remain fairly steady, generally upper 80s to lower 90s, which is right around average for this time of year.

Have a good Wednesday! -LW

