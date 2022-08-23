Expert Connections
Interview: Cameron University Campus Closet Seeking Donations

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Attending college can be expensive and a significant transition for some, especially in today’s economy, which is why Cameron University provides free supplies to students via their Campus Closet.

7News spoke with Jonna Turner, the Director of Alumni Relations at Cameron University, about what the Campus Closet provides, how it began, and what supplies they desperately need.

Thanks to gracious donations from their newfound Amazon wishlist, the closet has an abundance of clothes and kitchen supplies. However, they still need toiletries and household items that might make a student’s stay a bit more comfortable.

Laundry soap, household cleaners, power strips, and lamps are just a few examples of items they’re currently seeking.

For more information, you can visit the Cameron University Alumni Facebook page here or contact them at (580) 581-2988.

