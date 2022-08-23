Expert Connections
Large grassfire near Fort Sill’s east range now contained

Firefighters battled a grassfire at the intersection of Keeney and Townley Road.
Firefighters battled a grassfire at the intersection of Keeney and Townley Road.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO)- Firefighters were called to the scene of a massive grassfire on Tuesday near the Fort Sill’s east range.

The fire broke out a little after 11 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Keeney road and Townley road.

At that time, the fire had already spread 5 to 6 acres and was moving south.

Cox’s Store VFD, Flower Mound VFD and Valley View VFD were on scene to battle the blaze.

Firefighters had the fire contained before 1 p.m., and are currently monitoring for hot spots and flare-ups.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will continue to keep residents updated, as we learn more.

