Large grassfire near Fort Sill’s east range now contained

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO)- Firefighters were called to the scene of a massive grassfire on Tuesday near the Fort Sill’s east range.

The fire broke out a little after 11 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Keeney road and Townley road.

At that time, the fire had already spread 5 to 6 acres and was moving south.

Cox’s Store VFD, Flower Mound VFD and Valley View VFD were on scene to battle the blaze.

Firefighters had the fire contained before 1 p.m., and are currently monitoring for hot spots and flare-ups.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will continue to keep residents updated, as we learn more.

