Oklahoma City Police release identity of suspect in Sheriff’s deputy shooting, chase

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More details have been released about the Oklahoma City man who shot and killed a Sheriff’s deputy, and left another still hospitalized.

Oklahoma City Police have identified the shooter as Benjamin Plank.

Plank faces several charges in yesterday’s deadly shooting, among them first degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and use of vehicle in discharge of weapon.

Police said he opened fire at Sergeant Bobby Swartz and another deputy as they were serving an eviction notice.

He then fled the scene in a truck, leading officers on a high-speed chase and exchanging gunfire while driving.

That chase came to an end at the Tinker Air Force Base Gate, where Plank surrendered and was arrested.

He was taken to an area hospital to be checked out, and is now being held in the Oklahoma County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.