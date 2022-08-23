Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Oklahoma City Police release identity of suspect in Sheriff’s deputy shooting, chase

More details have been released about the Oklahoma City man who shot and killed a Sheriff’s deputy, and left another still hospitalized.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More details have been released about the Oklahoma City man who shot and killed a Sheriff’s deputy, and left another still hospitalized.

Oklahoma City Police have identified the shooter as Benjamin Plank.

Plank faces several charges in yesterday’s deadly shooting, among them first degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and use of vehicle in discharge of weapon.

Police said he opened fire at Sergeant Bobby Swartz and another deputy as they were serving an eviction notice.

He then fled the scene in a truck, leading officers on a high-speed chase and exchanging gunfire while driving.

That chase came to an end at the Tinker Air Force Base Gate, where Plank surrendered and was arrested.

He was taken to an area hospital to be checked out, and is now being held in the Oklahoma County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his...
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound
An Oklahoma death row inmate is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.
Oklahoma death row inmate execution scheduled for Thursday
82-year-old Doris Kennedy of Mangum was killed in a wreck Saturday night near Blair, according...
Woman dies in Jackson Co. wreck Saturday night
According to officials, a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch.
I-44 wreck sends one to hospital
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

An area internet provider is giving a little bit more to the community with a special donation.
Area internet provider gives special donation to Hungry Hearts
More details have been released about the Oklahoma City man who shot and killed a Sheriff’s...
Oklahoma City Police release identity of suspect in Sheriff’s deputy shooting, chase
An area internet provider is giving a little bit more to the community with a special donation.
Area internet provider gives special donation to Hungry Hearts
Look for daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds
First Alert Forecast: Sun & Clouds Tomorrow with Low End Rain Chances | 8/23PM