Park Jones Realty Report 8/23/22

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News team are committed to painting a clearer picture of the current housing market here in Lawton, by providing you with weekly updates on the market, every Tuesday.

This week’s statistics show little change from last week.

The number of active properties in the Lawton Board of Realtors is sitting at 279

And the average asking price for a home is just over $170,600 and the average sold price is more than $169,000.

99.18 percent of sellers receive their asking price and, on average, homes sit on the market for around 27 days before being sold.

2,126 properties have been sold and closed on in the last 12 months.

