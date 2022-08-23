Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun

Police say a 17-year-old was shot and killed by his twin brother in Georgia. (Source: WGCL)
By Jennifer Lifsey, Madeline Montgomery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A teenager in Georgia is dead after police say his twin brother shot him.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to a home at about 3 a.m. on Monday regarding a shooting.

WGCL reports two 17-year-old brothers were playing with a gun in a bedroom inside the home when it went off and hit one of the teens in the face.

Police identified the 17-year-old who was shot as Dimitri Hayes. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the surviving twin, Xavier Hayes, is currently at the DeKalb County Jail facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

DeKalb County police did not immediately say if the boys’ parents would face any charges in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his...
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound
An Oklahoma death row inmate is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.
Oklahoma death row inmate execution scheduled for Thursday
82-year-old Doris Kennedy of Mangum was killed in a wreck Saturday night near Blair, according...
Woman dies in Jackson Co. wreck Saturday night
According to officials, a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch.
I-44 wreck sends one to hospital
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
7News spoke with Jonna Turner, the Director of Alumni Relations at Cameron University, about...
Interview: Cameron University Campus Closet Seeking Donations
A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
IRS initiates safety probe after threats to workers
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family of 7 traveling across country suffer carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say
A wreck at 34th and Cache on Tuesday sent a Comanche County Sheriff Deputy to the hospital.
Crash on Cache sends Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy to the hospital