Senate nominee Kendra Horn to host town hall Tuesday

Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Patterson Center, Senate nominee Kendra Horn will be in Lawton to host a public town hall meeting.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Patterson Center, Senate nominee Kendra Horn will be in Lawton to host a public town hall meeting.

The theme for the meeting will be “People Over Politics,” where she’ll discuss her views on how to get the state and country moving in the right direction again.

Her goal is to work on ending the extremism dividing Oklahomans, in order to focus on solving the complex challenges facing the state.

