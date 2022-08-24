Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

7News First Alert Weather: Drier, sunnier, and warmer conditions through the rest of the workweek

First Alert Forecast 8/24 AM
By Josh Reiter
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Slightly warmer morning temperatures with similar dewpoints compared to yesterday means that fog will be unlikely to develop this morning. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph today with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. A few rain showers and maybe a storm or two can’t be ruled out for eastern Texoma today, though most will remain dry.

Tonight there will be some clouds but will otherwise will be mostly clear with light winds out of the east at 5-10 mph and morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday and Friday will see little-to-no chances for rain with mostly sunny skies and a gradual warming trend that will see afternoon highs rise into the low/mid 90s. Winds will begin breezing out of the south/southeast at 5-15 mph.

A shift in the upper levels of the atmosphere, along with a few disturbances sent our way, will see the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms early next week. Saturday afternoon/evening will see the first chances at this returning rain, with coverage limited to northern counties along and north of I-40. From there, coverage of showers and storms will move south, bringing rainfall across Texoma as we go through the first half of next week. As of right now there is uncertainty when it comes to timing, location, and intensity of the rain, but we should give you more precise details as we head into the weekend. Temperatures through the weekend and beyond will stay steady in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy is out of the hospital, after a car wreck that happened on...
UPDATE: Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy released from hospital following crash
Election Day 2022 Collection
Election Day 2022 Headquarters
An Oklahoma death row inmate is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.
Oklahoma death row inmate execution scheduled for Thursday
Firefighters battled a grassfire at the intersection of Keeney and Townley Road.
UPDATE: Large grassfire near Fort Sill’s east range now contained
Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his...
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound

Latest News

Look for daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds
First Alert Forecast: Sun & Clouds Tomorrow with Low End Rain Chances | 8/23PM
Look for daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast 8/24 AM
First Alert Forecast 8/24 AM
First Alert Forecast 8/23 AM
7News First Alert Weather: Warming up through this week with light and limited rain chances