7News First Alert Weather: Drier, sunnier, and warmer conditions through the rest of the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Slightly warmer morning temperatures with similar dewpoints compared to yesterday means that fog will be unlikely to develop this morning. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph today with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. A few rain showers and maybe a storm or two can’t be ruled out for eastern Texoma today, though most will remain dry.

Tonight there will be some clouds but will otherwise will be mostly clear with light winds out of the east at 5-10 mph and morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday and Friday will see little-to-no chances for rain with mostly sunny skies and a gradual warming trend that will see afternoon highs rise into the low/mid 90s. Winds will begin breezing out of the south/southeast at 5-15 mph.

A shift in the upper levels of the atmosphere, along with a few disturbances sent our way, will see the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms early next week. Saturday afternoon/evening will see the first chances at this returning rain, with coverage limited to northern counties along and north of I-40. From there, coverage of showers and storms will move south, bringing rainfall across Texoma as we go through the first half of next week. As of right now there is uncertainty when it comes to timing, location, and intensity of the rain, but we should give you more precise details as we head into the weekend. Temperatures through the weekend and beyond will stay steady in the upper 80s and low 90s.

