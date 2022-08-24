Expert Connections
Bond Payne, Governor Stitt’s Chief of Staff, steps down

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - According to an statement from Governor Kevin Stitt, Chief of Staff Bond Payne will step down from his position after concluding 2 years of service.

“Bond committed to state service as my Chief of Staff for two years and in that time he has become a trusted voice, the most loyal confidant, and a good friend,” said Governor Stitt. “My playbook as governor is to bring top talent like Bond, a business mogul and philanthropic leader, on board to take our state to the next level.”

Payne, who became Chief of Staff on August 13, 2020, will serve his last day on Friday, August 26 before returning to the private sector.

“It has been a privilege to serve Governor Stitt and my state in such consequential times,” said Payne. “I have been blessed to work alongside a man of great conviction and faith who always puts the people of Oklahoma first, and who is constantly striving to be the best governor, husband, and father he can be.”

According to the press release, the search for a new chief has been underway since April.

For now, Deputy Chief of Staff Zachary Lee will now serve as interim Chief of Staff until a replacement is found.

