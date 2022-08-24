Cameron University announces cancellation of All-State and Voice Intensive Workshop
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has announced the cancellation of their upcoming All-State and Voice Intensive Workshop.
The workshop was scheduled for Saturday, August 27 for middle-school students to prepare for upcoming school music competitions.
CU Music Program officials apologized for any inconvenience to students or parents.
For more information email Dr. Christian Morren at cmorren@cameron.edu or call (580) 581-2531.
