Cameron University announces cancellation of All-State and Voice Intensive Workshop

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has announced the cancellation of their upcoming All-State and Voice Intensive Workshop.

The workshop was scheduled for Saturday, August 27 for middle-school students to prepare for upcoming school music competitions.

CU Music Program officials apologized for any inconvenience to students or parents.

For more information email Dr. Christian Morren at cmorren@cameron.edu or call (580) 581-2531.

